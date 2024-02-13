Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 7,666 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.18% of Nutrien worth $54,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.60. 250,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,622. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.