Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 8,894,432 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,894,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,600,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.46% of Kenvue as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,534,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. 2,816,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,887,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.