Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.22% of Gartner worth $60,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total transaction of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,973,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total value of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,973,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,369 shares of company stock worth $6,324,321 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT traded down $4.30 on Tuesday, hitting $446.67. The company had a trading volume of 90,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $471.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

