Fiera Capital Corp Buys 14,911 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $107,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.55. 360,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,020. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

