Fiera Capital Corp Buys 205,658 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,375,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 1.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.31% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $383,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:RY traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.84. The stock had a trading volume of 139,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,146. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $135.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.