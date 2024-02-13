Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 511,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $200,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.73 on Tuesday, reaching $454.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,976. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $462.74. The firm has a market cap of $363.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

