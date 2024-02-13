Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco QQQ worth $231,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.2 %

QQQ stock traded down $5.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,889,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,765,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $411.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.76. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $439.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.