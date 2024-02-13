Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.13 Billion Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240,776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 138,033 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.6% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,129,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $523.17. The stock had a trading volume of 783,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $483.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $524.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.