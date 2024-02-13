Fiera Capital Corp Has $163.09 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,611 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 2.61% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $163,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,675,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,760,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,435,000 after buying an additional 227,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,260. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 0.96. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

