Fiera Capital Corp Has $352.19 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,829,687 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 263,589 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 1.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $352,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.43. 786,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.7506 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

