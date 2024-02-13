Fiera Capital Corp Has $491.77 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,583 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 1.6% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 2.03% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $491,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.7 %

MTD traded down $32.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,157.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,864. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,185.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,141.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

