Fiera Capital Corp Has $52.59 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.33% of PulteGroup worth $52,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PulteGroup by 12.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of PHM traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.40. 493,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

