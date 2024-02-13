Fiera Capital Corp Has $79.63 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.27% of argenx worth $79,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in argenx by 1.6% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in argenx by 2.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $389.31. 133,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,945. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.90.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

