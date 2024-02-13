Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $70,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,234. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $399.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.50.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

