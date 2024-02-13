Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,361 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.78% of Waste Connections worth $269,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.4% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Connections stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.93. The stock had a trading volume of 360,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,748. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $158.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.