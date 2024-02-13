Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,258,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092,071 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $566,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

