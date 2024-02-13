Fiera Capital Corp Sells 666,154 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,079,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666,154 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.97% of Otis Worldwide worth $648,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,592. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

