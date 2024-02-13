Financial Analysis: Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) vs. Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Middlefield Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $986.98 million 2.49 $171.20 million $4.15 14.91 Middlefield Banc $96.99 million 2.18 $17.37 million $2.14 12.22

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

82.5% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 17.35% 14.35% 0.71% Middlefield Banc 17.91% 8.93% 0.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of Hawaii and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 2 1 0 0 1.33 Middlefield Banc 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus price target of $52.40, suggesting a potential downside of 15.31%. Middlefield Banc has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Middlefield Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Middlefield Banc is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Middlefield Banc on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. This segment also offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment provides corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. Further, it provides official checks, money orders, ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

