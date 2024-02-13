Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of FTG stock opened at C$4.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$116.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Firan Technology Group has a 1-year low of C$2.72 and a 1-year high of C$5.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.81.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.99 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group will post 0.3200883 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

