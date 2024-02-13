First Hawaiian, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.
First Hawaiian Price Performance
Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $21.03. 215,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,310. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Activity
In other First Hawaiian news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FHB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.80.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
