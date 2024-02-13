First Hawaiian, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $21.03. 215,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,310. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.80.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

