First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 28,810 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 198.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,810 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,225 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.72.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

