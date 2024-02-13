First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.61. 30,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average of $134.42. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $152.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

