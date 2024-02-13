First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 213 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,322 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

DGRO traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.71. 206,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $55.56.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.