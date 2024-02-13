First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 407 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 145,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,996. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

