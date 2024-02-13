First National Advisers LLC Acquires 4,635 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

