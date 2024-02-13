First National Advisers LLC Buys 1,519 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $11.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.20. The stock had a trading volume of 125,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,534. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $405.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.13 and its 200 day moving average is $361.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.