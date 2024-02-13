First National Advisers LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 266.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,397. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.97 and a one year high of $210.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

