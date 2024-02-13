First National Advisers LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.4 %

BLK traded down $19.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $782.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,104. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $789.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $716.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,524 shares of company stock worth $16,510,628. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

