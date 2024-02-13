First National Advisers LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

BRO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.93. 448,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,618. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

