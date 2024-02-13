First National Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AMETEK by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 47,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in AMETEK by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 116,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $167.16. The company had a trading volume of 719,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,947. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average of $156.09. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $169.30.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

