First National Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.0% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 56,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.5% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,174,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,363. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

