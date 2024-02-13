First National Advisers LLC Purchases 1,507 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $611.39. The company had a trading volume of 126,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $589.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.05. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $626.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

