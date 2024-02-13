First National Advisers LLC Purchases 8,308 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average is $170.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.