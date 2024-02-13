First National Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 0.9% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,709. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $250.31. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.20.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.