First National Advisers LLC Takes $958,000 Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. First National Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Upbound Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPBD. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,184,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,886,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,249,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,922.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Upbound Group stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 98,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,571. Upbound Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $36.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 244.23 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,057.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens upgraded Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

