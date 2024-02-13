Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.0% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.10 on Tuesday, reaching $428.24. 34,023,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,331,504. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $285.19 and a 12 month high of $439.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.76.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

