Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 2.6% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DIHP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 368,179 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.