Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 8.9% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 333,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,550,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,415. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $153.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

