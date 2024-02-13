Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,794.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 82,646 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,443. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

