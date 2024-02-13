Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.3% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $76.03. 2,532,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,999. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

