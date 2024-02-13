Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $152.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $124.00.

FMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.60.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Shares of FMX stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.93. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $82.65 and a 1-year high of $143.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 223,708 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,838,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,367,000 after buying an additional 1,343,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after buying an additional 302,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,266,000 after buying an additional 193,543 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,712,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.