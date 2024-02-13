Ford Motor (F) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the auto manufacturer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Ford Motor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 37.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 922.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 131,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 118,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

