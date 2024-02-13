Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 2.8% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,062. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.