Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 22,028 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

APLE opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

