Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 469,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADEA. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Adeia by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 194,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth about $2,009,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth about $790,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth about $3,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Adeia news, insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $203,026.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,657.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADEA opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

