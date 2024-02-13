Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Cohu worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after acquiring an additional 240,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

