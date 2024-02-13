Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,390 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.01. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $31.09.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

