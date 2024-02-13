Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,651 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.90% of Berry worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Berry by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Berry by 1,169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $507.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

