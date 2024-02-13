Foundry Partners LLC Buys 39,068 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Avanos Medical worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $31.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

View Our Latest Report on Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.