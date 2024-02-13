Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 68,626 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Diodes by 17.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Diodes by 98.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DIOD. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

